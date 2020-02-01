BOISE, Idaho — A complete remodel of the east side of Albertsons Stadium is planned in the near future.

Boise State University announced Thursday that the project will touch every aspect of Bronco Athletics.

The changes include an exterior facelift, expanded concourse, upgraded amenities, premium seating, a brand-new academic center and a dedicated home for BroncoLife.

Officials say the time has come to modernize the east side of Albertsons Stadium. The project will help the university address a need for more student-athlete academic space.

Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertsons stadium's east side Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertson's stadium east side Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertson's stadium east side Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertson's stadium east side Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertson's stadium east side Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertson's stadium east side Renovations planned for Boise State's Albertson's stadium east side

Currently, there is no timeline or cost projection for the project. It must still get approval and be put out to bid.

The project will be funded with a combination of private fundraising and money associated with new premium seating options.

The renovation will provide new premium seating at Albertsons Stadium. The upgrades include individual club seats, four-person loge boxes and a climate-controlled indoor space with enhanced food and beverage options.

Season ticket holders in the lower bowl of the east side will be impacted and some parking on the east side of Albertsons Stadium will likely be lost as a result of construction.

RELATED: 2020 Treasure Valley & Magic Valley college commitments signing list

RELATED: Boise State STUD Curtis Weaver is officially NFL-bound

RELATED: Boise State OL Ezra Cleveland declares for the NFL Draft, will forego his senior season