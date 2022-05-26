Kickoff times, networks announced for 2022 Boise State football schedule

For the second-straight year, the Broncos open the season on ESPN. Boise State's nonconference bout at Oregon State will kick at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football's 2022 schedule is set in stone, with each of the Broncos' 12 regular-season games slated for national television.

Television packages for the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Conference USA were announced Thursday, providing Bronco Nation with Boise State's finalized schedule.

The Broncos will play four Friday games this fall. Boise State's regular-season finale against Utah State was moved to Black Friday, or Nov. 25, Wednesday and the Broncos' fourth 2022 contest at the University of Texas at El Paso was moved to Friday, Sept. 23, in late April.

Additionally, the Broncos' road game at New Mexico (Sept. 9) and the home matchup with San Diego State (Sept. 30) will both be played on Fridays. Kickoff times are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. MT, respectively.

The New Mexico and UTEP road games will appear on CBS Sports Network, while the San Diego State matchup is scheduled for Fox Sports 1 and the finale against Utah State will broadcast on CBS.

For the second-straight year, head coach Andy Avalos and the Broncos will open the season on ESPN. Boise State's nonconference bout with Oregon State will kick at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Boise State's Sept. 17 home opener at Albertsons Stadium against UT Martin is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.

Some notes on the schedule release:



• #BoiseState will play FOUR Friday games: at UNM, at UTEP, vs SDSU and vs USU



• Only 2 of the 9 kickoff times released will be after 7 PM, and both of those are road games.



• Kick times/TV for Fresno, Colorado State and BYU are still TBA https://t.co/fuDsMN2ZR0 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) May 26, 2022

The Broncos' remaining conference games on the road will each appear on CBS Sports Network: New Mexico, Air Force (5 p.m.), Nevada (8:30 p.m.) and Wyoming (5 p.m.).

Boise State's remaining trio of games on The Blue will air on FOX, FS1 or FS2, with kickoff times to be announced at a later date. The opponents and dates for those contests are Fresno State (Oct. 8), Colorado State (Oct. 29) and BYU (Nov. 5)

The complete 2022 schedule is listed below. Home games are shown in bold, with all times Mountain:

Saturday, Sept. 3: @ Oregon State (8:30 p.m.; ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 9: @ New Mexico (7 p.m.; CBS SN)

Saturday, Sept. 17: UT Martin (2 p.m.; FS1)

Friday, Sept. 23: @ UTEP (7 p.m.; CBS SN)

Friday, Sept. 30: San Diego State (6 p.m.; FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Fresno State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Oct. 22: @ Air Force (5 p.m.; CBS SN)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Colorado State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Nov. 5: BYU (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)

Saturday, Nov. 12: @ Nevada (8:30 p.m.; CBS SN)

Saturday, Nov. 19: @ Wyoming (5 p.m.; CBS SN)

Friday, Nov. 25: Utah State (10 a.m.; CBS)