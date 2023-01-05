WSU forward D.J. Rodman has entered the transfer portal

Rodman averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his fourth season in Pullman.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State forward D.J. Rodman has entered the transfer portal. He averaged 9.6 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game in his fourth season in Pullman.

Rodman announced on senior night that he would return to school for his fifth season.

This offseason, the Cougs have already lost starting guard T.J. Bamba to Villanova in the transfer portal and starting forward Mouhamed Gueye to the NBA.

Rodman shined in his first season as a starter in Pullman. He shot 38 percent from beyond the arc and excelled at taking charges on the defensive end.

He also established himself in a leadership role on the team and was set to be the team leader as a fifth year senior this season.

The 6'6" wing figures to have many suitors in the transfer portal. WSU will now have to replace starters in the team's starting five and that number may increase to four if guard Justin Powell stays in the NBA draft.

