Idaho Vandals unveil new uniforms for football, basketball teams

The Vandals have fully stepped into the new branding at the University of Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — When basketball season tips off next week for the Idaho Vandals, their hoops teams will be sporting a new look.

The Vandal men will have entirely different look this year, opting for an updated black jersey. Idaho will don these jerseys early, with the season starting on the road next week in Portland.

The Vandal women will also debut their new, white jerseys for the 2020-21 season. The women tip off in Moscow on Nov. 25 against Lewis-Clark State.

And the Idaho football team will have brand new, white uniforms when it takes the field for a shortened season starting on Feb. 27. Paired with the new, pride gold helmets, the Vandals have fully stepped into the new branding at the University of Idaho.

The regular season kicks off on Feb. 27 when the Vandals hosts Northern Colorado.

