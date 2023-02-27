Idaho men's basketball relieves head coach Zac Claus of duties

Tim Marrion will serve as the acting head coach through the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho men's basketball head coach Zac Claus has been relieved of his coaching duties, according to a Twitter post from the team.

Tim Marrion will serve as the acting head coach through the Big Sky Conference tournament. The Vandals have gone 10-21 this season, 4-14 in Big Sky Play.

Claus completes his coaching career with the Vandals with a 28-88 overall record. Claus first joined Idaho as an assistant coach ahead of the 2015-2016 season, spending four years in that role. He was named interim head coach in 2019 before earning the permanent spot in February 2020.

The university says it will launch a national search for a new head coach immediately. Bowlsby Sports Advisors will be assisting in the search. Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik will be available for questions at this week's press conference on Wednesday.

Spoke with Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik on the decision to relieve MBB head coach Zac Claus of his duties:



"We've been focused on building the culture in our whole department and he's really lifted that up.. but, when it came down to it we just couldn't get the wins." pic.twitter.com/TXgKgJQka6 — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) February 28, 2023

