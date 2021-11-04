E. Washington beats Idaho, keeps at-large berth hopes alive

The Vandals started their fifth string quarterback in today's game. It was close, but the Eags pulled this one out late 38-31 thanks to their defense.

CHENEY, Wash. — Dennis Merritt ran for three touchdowns and Eric Barriere threw for 309 yards and a pair of scores and No. 9 Eastern Washington rallied to beat Idaho 38-31.

Trailing 31-24 entering the fourth quarter, Merritt ran wide right for a 21-yard touchdown to even the score with 12:41 remaining.

The go-ahead score and game-winner came on his 14-yard weave and dash up the middle with 6:50 left.

Vandals redshirt sophomore running back Zach Borisch got the starting nod at quarterback due to injuries. A former all-state quarterback in high school, Borisch ran for 205 yards rushing on 33 carries with a pair of touchdowns.