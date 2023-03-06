Here's who won last year's March Madness

With new champions to be crowned in just a few weeks, lets take a look back at how the tournaments ended last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — March Madness is officially underway. Both the women's and men's brackets will pit the best 68 teams in college basketball against each other in a single-elimination tournament.

With new champions to be crowned in just a few weeks, lets take a look back at how the tournaments ended last year.

Who won March Madness last year?

In the 2022 men's tournament, the Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA title after erasing a 16-point deficit and eventually beating North Carolina 72-69.

It was the largest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati at the buzzer, 60-58.

In the 2022 women's tournament final, South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 to end the Huskies' undefeated streak in title games. It was the most-watched women's finale since 2004, according to ESPN.

Will there be rematches?

There won't be a rematch in the men's championship game this year, because North Carolina failed to make the tournament. The Tar Heels became the first preseason No. 1 ranked team in the AP Top 25 to ever miss March Madness.

The Kansas Jayhawks meanwhile come into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Western division, meaning they're expected to go far, possibly making it to the Final Four or winning it all a second time.

They're facing off against the Howard Bison (No. 16 seed) in their first match.

For the women's tournament, South Carolina is coming in as the No. 1 seed in the Southern region. They'll face off against Norfolk St. (No. 16 seed) in their first game.

UConn is the 2nd seed in the Eastern division, facing off against No. 15, Vermont, to kick off their tournament run.

When does March Madness start?

March Madness for the men's tournament officially kicked off with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15.

Things really ramp up with the first round on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and March 17. The second round is Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and March 19.

After the first weekend of games, the action moves into the Sweet 16 on March 23 and March 24, followed by the Elite Eight on March 25 and March 26.

The men's tournament wraps up with the Final Four on Saturday, April 1, and the championship game is on Monday, April 3.

As for the women's tournament, the First Four begins on Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16. The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17 and March 18. The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19 and March 20.

The women's Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25. The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26 and March 27. The women's Final Four is on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.