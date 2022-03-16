Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

Boise State faces Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland. The Broncos are winners of 24 of their last 27 games.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above this article was published Monday, March 14.

The Boise State men's basketball team is set to face off with Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in a rematch of last year's National Invitation Tournament (NIT) showdown.

As they have done all year, Boise State (27-7, 15-3 MW) could erase history on Thursday by winning the Broncos' first NCAA Tournament game in program history.

The Broncos ride into Portland after winning both the Mountain West Conference regular season crown and their first conference tournament title in Las Vegas. Boise State is 0-7 all-time in March Madness, including losses in 2013 and 2015 after earning at-large bids.

Tip off is at 11:45 a.m. MT on Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland. See more on how to watch the Boise State-Memphis game here.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, the KTVB news app, KTVB.COM, and the KTVB YouTube channel just ahead of tipoff, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT.

Both Boise State and Memphis overcame adversity and below .500 starts to the 2022 campaign to earn a trip to March Madness. The Tigers (21-10, 13-5 AAC) are winners of 12 of their last 14 games, including a pair of regular season wins over American Athletic Conference Tournament champions Houston.

Read our comprehensive game day guide for additional information on the Tigers' players to watch, matchup statistics and a breakdown of how the first round NCAA Tournament matchup came to fruition.

The game day guide also includes interviews with Boise State and Memphis players and head coaches Leon Rice and Penny Hardaway from Wednesday's media availability in Portland.

Join KTVB's Jay Tust and Will Hall on the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding Thursday's NCAA Tournament first round matchup.

KTVB will also have coverage during the game with our game tracker, as well as post-game coverage on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app and on KTVB's news at 4 p.m. MT.

Watch more Boise State Basketball: