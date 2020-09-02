x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

boise-state-basketball

Utah State closes on 8-0 run, beats Boise State 70-61

Boise State had pulled to 62-61 with a minute left in the game.
Credit: AP
Boise State coach Leon Rice yells at the referees after a player was called for a foul against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Neemias Queta scored 21 points and Utah State closed on a 8-0 run to beat Boise State 70-61. 

Sam Merrill added 17 points for Utah State. Justin Bean had seven points and 16 rebounds. 

Diogo Brito scored four of his 11 points to help the Aggies pull away.  

Justinian Jessup scored 20 points and Alex Hobbs had 15 for Boise State. 

Utah State led the entire way after the opening minutes. 

Boise State pulled to 62-61 with a minute left. 

RELATED: Boise State basketball: What can the Broncos do at Utah State?

RELATED: Boise State basketball: Appreciating Justinian Jessup

Watch more Boise State Basketball:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: