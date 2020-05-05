'They love to give back': Boise State men's basketball program helps those in need

Coach Leon Rice and the Broncos continue to give back during the coronavirus pandemic by helping the Idaho Foodbank.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been nearly two months since the COVID-19 pandemic took basketball away from the Boise State men's team.

Fresh off a 20-12 regular season and a semi-final appearance at the Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos were on the verge of a berth to the NIT. However, just says before postseason play was set to tip-off, the NCAA made the decision to call it all off, citing their concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was devastating, but apparently it didn't prevent head coach Leon Rice and company from recognizing people in their community were in a time of need.

"We care about people in this community because they care so much about us," said Rice.

On Friday afternoon, donning face masks and hairnets, over a dozen players, coaches and family members found themselves volunteering for the Idaho Foodbank for the second time in as many months.

"They reached out to us initially," said Idaho Food Back Volunteer Coordinator Jane McLaughlin. "This is not their first time helping us."

Four weeks ago the Broncos stuff backpacks, providing local kids proper nourishment after in-person schooling was infinitely suspended.

"One of our maxims is to serve," said Rice. "The Food Bank does so much for so many people, but us to be able to lend a hand, even in a small way, is really rewarding."

This week offered a different task, one that would impact Idaho Foodbank agencies statewide.

"In this room, we have about 42,000-pounds of pinto beans," McLaughlin explained. "It's a little too much for one family, so they're putting them into two-pound packages."

Over a couple of hours, the Broncos managed to roll through approximately 3,200-pounds of beans, enough food for 2,700 meals.

"This is a way for our guys to dig in and maybe help come people in need," said Rice.

"It's amazing what someone can do in two or three hours," McLaughlin added.

After being stuck in isolation for so long, this was an opportunity for Rice to finally reconnect with the team.

"First of all, it's great to see each other again," Rice said with a smile.

It's a nice reminder that even with social distancing guidelines, we can still find ways to provide strength in numbers.

"We've got some guys that are so unselfish," said Rice. "I never have to twist any of their arms to get down here. If they're available, boom. They love to give back."

"We're so fortunate," McLaughlin said. "These guys are great, great partners with us."

"It's something that we take a lot of pride in as a team," Rice added, "and makes me really proud as a coach."

Watch more Boise State Basketball: