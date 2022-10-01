Scenes, sounds from the sideline: Broncos roll Aztecs on The Blue

Still reliving last night's action? Check out Jay Tust's sideline video footage of the biggest plays and moments from Boise State's 35-13 win over San Diego State.

BOISE, Idaho — After a lackluster first half performance on offense, the Boise State football team shot out of a cannon in the final 30 minutes of Friday night's 35-13 win over San Diego State.

As the Broncos delivered one blow after another on both sides of the ball, Albertsons Stadium was rocking. From physical defensive line play to explosive efforts out of the backfield, Boise State found its footing and never looked back against the Aztecs.

The Boise State defense only allowed 26 net yards on 37 plays over the final three quarters Friday, totaling a whopping 0.7 yards per play on offense for San Diego State.

There was an awesome moment amid the Broncos' run. Boise State senior linebacker Ezekiel Noa made a big play, but stay for the end, when his little brother runs on the field to celebrate with him. The two likely envisioned moments like this when Elelyon transferred from Utah State prior to the season:

As the Broncos' defense dominated for 60 minutes Friday, an exhausted Scott Matlock was spotted by KTVB's Jay Tust on the sideline near the end of the win. Matlock, a Boise State captain and Homedale native, plays extremely hard and is an absolute tank.

Matlock also had a question for Bronco Nation as the win came to fruition:

Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green blew the candles out on the Aztecs Friday as they paid too much attention to George Holani and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. Green's 39-yard touchdown trot on a perfect read option pull put the Broncos ahead 35-13.

Before the play, head coach Andy Avalos slid in front of Tust's shot. Instead of repositioning, Tust rolled the dice and let Avalos stay in the moment, which ended up being a fantastic shot Friday on The Blue.

"Go TG," Avalos yelled:

Boise State EDGE George Tarlas makes a play below, but defensive tackle Scott Matlock makes THE play, disrupting the Aztecs' backfield.

The call and design by defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson got Tarlas matched up with a running back, too, putting a 6-3, 255-pound Tarlas against a 5-9, 170-pound Aztec.

Checkmate, Tarlas:

The impressive play below kind of sums up Boise State's night:

LT John Ojukwu pancakes a three-time All-Mountain West defensive end.

Tight end Tyneil Hopper dominates arguably the best linebacker in the Mountain West.

Running back Ashton Jeanty puts one of the best safeties on the West Coast on skates.

While it is still early in the season, Bronco linebacker DJ Schramm is positioning himself to be an All-Mountain West player, and honestly, maybe even more.

12-game projected numbers through five games: 106 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles. Everyone needs to start giving this dude his due.