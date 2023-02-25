x
Boise State Basketball

San Jose State knocks off Boise State 74-68 in OT

Boise State's 11-game winning streak against San Jose State came to an end Saturday as the Spartans knocked off the Broncos 74-68 in overtime.
BOISE, Idaho — Omari Moore scored 24 points, five in the overtime, as San Jose State beat Boise State 74-68 on Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference bout.

Moore shot 10 for 26, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (17-12, 8-8 MWC). Robert Vaihola scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Garrett Anderson recorded 13 points and was 3-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Broncos (22-7, 12-4 MWC) were led by Chibuzo Agbo, who posted 17 points. Boise State also got 14 points from Marcus Shaver Jr. Tyson Degenhart also put up 13 points.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice is now 18-2 all-time against San Jose State. In Saturday's loss, the Broncos surrendered 21 offensive rebounds, which is the most under Rice. The Spartans also outscored the Broncos 15-0 in second-chance points.

Moore scored nine points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 31-25. After trailing by seven points in the second half, San Jose State went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 58-58 with six seconds left in the half before finishing off the victory. Moore scored 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. San Jose State hosts Colorado State while Boise State hosts San Diego State, the top team in the Mountain West standings.

