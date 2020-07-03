No. 5 San Diego State beats Boise State 81-68, advances to MWC title game

San Diego State trailed by 16 points with five minutes remaining in the first half, then outscored the Broncos 64-31 over the final 25 minutes.

LAS VEGAS — Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds and No. 5 San Diego State beat Boise State 81-68 on Friday night to advance to the Mountain West Tournament championship game for the third straight year.

The top-seeded Aztecs (30-1) made 15 3-pointers and shot 49.1 percent from the field. They will face the Utah State-Wyoming winner in the championship game.

San Diego State trailed by 16 points with five minutes remaining in the first half, then outscored the Broncos 64-31 over the final 25 minutes on the way to its third double-digit victory over Boise State (20-12) this season.

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. RJ Williams and Derrick Alston each had 12 points.

