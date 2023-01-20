The NET Effect: Boise State holds at No. 19 as opponents strengthen resume

Boise State holds strong at No. 19 for a second-straight day, tying their highest ranking of the season. The Broncos eye another QUAD 1 win at New Mexico Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team picked up a QUAD 1 win overnight without even playing.

How did it happen?

Michigan dropped two spots to No. 77, following their 64-58 loss at No. 46 Maryland Thursday night. That allowed UNLV to jump up one spot, and rejoin the top 75 of the NET rankings.

Therefore, Boise State's Jan. 11 win in Las Vegas slides from QUAD 2 back to QUAD 1 by the narrowest of margin.

The Bronco Roundup

Boise State (15-4, 5-1 MWC) holds strong at No. 19 for a second-straight day, tying their highest ranking of the season. The Broncos now have another QUAD 1 opportunity at No. 31 New Mexico Friday night. The Lobos (17-2, 4-2 MWC) have jumped from No. 49 to No. 31 in the last 10 days, and are 2-0 in QUAD 1 games.

This will be a standalone game for the Broncos. It tips off at 9 p.m. MT on FS1.

Opponents on the Rise

Texas A&M: The Aggies, who are riding a seven-game winning streak, have jumped from No. 83 to No. 55 in the last 10 days. If they can climb into the top 50, then Boise State's win over them turns into a QUAD 1 win, since that game was played on a neutral court. Texas A&M has two QUAD 1 road games in the next six days.

Result vs. Boise State: L, 86-71

Coming up next: at No. 39 Kentucky - Saturday, Jan. 21; at No. 20 Auburn - Wednesday, Jan. 25

Saint Louis: In the last two weeks, the Billikens have jumped from No. 108 to No. 88. SLU has won four-straight games and doesn't play a team in the top 165 until they host No. 85 VCU on Feb. 3. If they can continue to stack victories, a move back into the top 75 would give the Broncos a boost.

Result vs. Boise State: L, 57-52

Coming up next: vs. No. 273 La Salle - Saturday, Jan. 21; at No. 167 Davidson - Friday, Jan. 27

Utah Valley: The Wolverines have won 12 of 13 since suffering an 18-point loss, their biggest blowout of the season, against Boise State in late November. That currently is a QUAD 3 win for the Broncos. Since that game was played in Boise, UVU – who is currently 80th in the NET rankings – can move into the top 75, they would make it a QUAD 2 win for the Broncos.

Result vs. Boise State: L, 87-69

Coming up next: at No. 100 Grand Canyon - Saturday, Jan. 21; at No. 104 Southern Utah - Thursday, Jan. 26

Who To Root For

There's only one team for Bronco Nation to root for tonight: Boise State

There are only a handful of games in college basketball on Friday, and few, if any, will directly impact the Broncos resume. Saturday will be a different story, though.

Want to watch a NCAA Tournament-type matchup tonight?@ESPNLunardi has both #BoiseState and #NewMexico in the field of 68 in his latest Bracketology.



The Broncos and Lobos play a stand-alone game tonight at 9 PM MT.https://t.co/GIhVKFv3l4 pic.twitter.com/mfArgrRIFT — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 20, 2023

