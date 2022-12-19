Bronco men win ninth straight in contest with Oakland

Tyson Degenhart scored 17 points and Max Rice tallied a double-double for the Broncos in Sunday's win.

BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State's 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night.

Degenhart, a sophomore forward, made 5-of-9 from the field with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Boise State has now won nine straight games.

Trey Townsend led the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds. Oakland, located in Michigan, has lost seven in a row.

Boise State entered halftime up 31-24. The Broncos held the Golden Grizzlies to 29.4% shooting in the first half. Oakland's final point total of 57 made Sunday the fourth game in a row in which the Broncos have held an opponent to 60 points or fewer.

Up next for Boise State is a road trip to Santa Clara, California, for a battle of Broncos. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. MST on Thursday, Dec. 22. The game will be televised by the WCC Network.

Following the game at Santa Clara, Boise State will begin its Mountain West schedule with another road game. The Broncos will visit the Nevada Wolf Pack Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

The next home game for the Boise State men is Tuesday, Jan. 3, against San Jose State.

