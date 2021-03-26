x
Memphis Tigers nip Broncos, end Boise State's NIT run

Quinones' putback helps Memphis beat Boise St. 59-56.
Credit: AP
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) is defended by Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DENTON, Texas — Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead en route to a 59-56 win over Boise State in the NIT on Thursday night at the University of North Texas Coliseum.

Memphis (18-8) advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Quinones’ offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State’s 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead. 

After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2. Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams’ makes. Mladen Armus had 12 points for the Broncos.

The Bronco men finish their 2020-21 campaign with a record of 19-9.

