Memphis Tigers nip Broncos, end Boise State's NIT run

DENTON, Texas — Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead en route to a 59-56 win over Boise State in the NIT on Thursday night at the University of North Texas Coliseum.
Memphis (18-8) advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.
Quinones’ offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State’s 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead.
After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2. Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams’ makes. Mladen Armus had 12 points for the Broncos.
The Bronco men finish their 2020-21 campaign with a record of 19-9.