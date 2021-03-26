Memphis Tigers nip Broncos, end Boise State's NIT run

Quinones' putback helps Memphis beat Boise St. 59-56.

DENTON, Texas — Lester Quinones made a putback with 32.5 seconds remaining to give Memphis the lead en route to a 59-56 win over Boise State in the NIT on Thursday night at the University of North Texas Coliseum.

Memphis (18-8) advances to play Colorado State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Quinones’ offensive rebound and basket ended Boise State’s 10-0 run, and gave Memphis a 56-55 lead.

After a Boise State miss, DeAndre Williams made two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead at 13.2. Memphis had made just 3 of 11 free throws until Williams’ makes. Mladen Armus had 12 points for the Broncos.