RENO, Nevada — Caleb Martin scored 30 points and twin brother Cody Martin added a season-high 21 as No. 8 Nevada cruised past Boise State 93-73 on Saturday.

Nevada (21-1, 8-1 Mountain West) struggled the previous time it played the Broncos, winning 72-71 on Cody Martin's 3-pointer in the final seconds at Boise on Jan. 15.

This time, the Wolf Pack broke away shortly before halftime and wound up shooting 55.6 percent. Nevada went on a 9-2 run and led 41-30 at the break.

Cody Martin topped the 1,000-point total for his career and also had seven assists. Jordan Caroline added 13 points and had 13 rebounds, moving into sixth on Nevada's all-time rebound list.

Alex Hobbs led Boise State (10-12, 5-4) with 21 points. Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston each scored 19.

Nevada shot 46.4 percent beyond the arc. Boise State led the conference in 3-point defense coming into the game (27.5 percent).

The Wolf Pack outscored Boise State 17-2 on points off turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos were seeking to finish what they started in their near-miss vs. Nevada last month. Half of their conference losses have come against the Wolf Pack, the Mountain West's top team.

Nevada: Since scoring 20 points in the first half against Air Force — its lowest output for a first half since coach Eric Musselman arrived at Nevada in 2015 — the Wolf Pack has averaged 47 points in its last seven halves.

UP NEXT

Boise State: The Broncos return home Wednesday against San Jose State, a rematch of their 87-64 road victory Jan. 12.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack plays Wednesday at Colorado State. Nevada beat the Rams 100-60 on Jan. 23.