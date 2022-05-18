'10 is back': Marcus Shaver Jr. returning to Boise State

"Bronco Nation, let's run it back one more time. I will return for the 2022-23 season. Unfinished business," Shaver said in Wednesday's announcement.

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft on March 31, Boise State sixth-year senior Marcus Shaver Jr. announced Wednesday he is returning to the Broncos for the 2022-2023 season.

The second team All-Mountain West honoree made his decision public on Twitter with a simple, but satisfying caption for Bronco Nation; "10 is back."

When Shaver declared for the draft, he maintained his final year of NCAA eligibility. The decision gave Shaver the choice of returning to Boise State after testing the NBA scouting waters or pursuing life in the pros.

The veteran leader started in 34 games, finishing 2021-2022 season as the Broncos' second-ranked scorer with 13.3 points per game. Shaver led Boise State in minutes per game (33.1) and 3-point field goals made (57).

Boise State's gritty squad went down as the best Bronco team in a single season and the first team to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament in program history, guided by Shaver and Abu Kigab's leadership and talent.

The Broncos collected 27 total wins, including 15 conference wins and 14-consecutive wins, en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

"Big-shot Shave," sparked energy throughout Bronco Nation by drilling four 3-pointers to either force overtime or win the game between Jan. 20 and Feb. 13. The Phoenix native ranked second on the team with 38 steals and third with 2.1 assists per game.

"We are thrilled to have Marcus back for another season of Bronco basketball," head coach Leon Rice said. "Not only is Marcus a special player, he's a very integral part of our program. The continuity of leadership and experience that he provides will help us continue to elevate this program to new heights."

Since Shaver was apart of Boise State's 2020-2021 roster, he was granted an additional season of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bronco Nation, let's run it back one more time. I will return for the 2022-23 season. Unfinished business," Shaver said in Wednesday's announcement.

