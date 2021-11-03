Live Blog: Broncos take on Nevada in Mountain West Tournament

The Broncos are 5-9 all-time in the Mountain West Tournament since joining the league ten seasons ago, with zero wins past the quarterfinals.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos will play the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m.MT Thursday at Extra Mile Arena.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust will live-tweet the quarterfinal and you can catch up on all the latest news, updates and stats with KTVB's live blog, which can be found below.

In Tom Scott's column on Thursday, Scott said the Wolf Packs' focal point is point guard Grant Sherfield, who leads the team and second in the conference with 18.0 points per game and is first in assists in conference play.

"In the sweep of the Broncos, Sherfield averaged 24.5 points and 11.0 assists over the two games. He dropped in the winning bucket in Game 1 to boot. They could not stop Sherfield. And if Boise State can’t do it today in the Mountain West quarterfinals, it’ll be tough sledding. Certainly, the Broncos have something special schemed up," Scott wrote.

Sherfield has had three game-winning shots this season, with a three-point shot with six seconds left against Nebraska on Nov. 26, a two-point field goal with 2.9 seconds left against Boise State on Feb. 5 and a three-point buzzer-beater on March 5 against Colorado State.

Against Boise State this season, Sherfield has averaged 24.5 points and 11.0 assists.

Scott added in his column that "big-picture" Derrick Alston Jr. needs to come to play for the Broncos on Thursday.