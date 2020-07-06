Former Boise State basketball player uses his platform to explain the importance of Black Lives Matter

"When we talk about Black Lives Matter we aren't saying that all lives don't matter. It's just that we need to attack this issue at this point in time."

BOISE, Idaho — The declaration that Black Lives Matter has echoed throughout protects across the country over the last week. Recently, the phrase All Lives Matter has made its way into the conversation, but some activists believe it diminishes the focus of the reason issue at hand.

Former Boise State men's basketball player Lexus Williams is one of many people that believe it is important to maintain the narrative that Black Lives Matter, which is something he has expressed on his social media platforms.

Williams arrived at Boise State prior to the 2017-18 season as a graduate transfer from Valparaiso. He started all 32 games in his lone season with the Broncos and ranked fourth on the team in scoring (9.5 PPG) and third in assists (2.3 APG). He was also a leader on a team that advanced to the NIT that season.

Recently, sports director Jay Tust reconnected with Williams, who is currently living back in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, to discuss how he is using his voice to invoke change.

Editor's Note: The following interview has been edited for grammar and clarity.

Jay Tust: How are you using your voice right now as a leader right now?

Lexus Williams: I'm just trying to use the platform that I have to be open to educating everybody. I think a lot of people are seeing what's going on right now, and they don't really understand what it is at a deeper level. And, for me to be a young black American, I can really express myself and articulate myself the best that I can in order to verify people and educate them on the subject matter.

Tust: I follow you on Twitter and one thing that I've seen you address is the difference between Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter. What is that difference and why is it important to you that the narrative remains Black Lives Matter?

Williams: For me, Black Lives Matter really touches on one issue, and that just the oppression of black people in America. I think that we have to acknowledge it. When we talk about Black Lives Matter we aren't saying that all lives don't matter. It's just that we need to attack this issue at this point in time. What has been illustrated on various outlets on social media is, 'oh, my house is on fire, I need help. And then somebody whose house isn't on fire, comes out and says, 'my house matters as well.' We didn't say that your house didn't matter. It's just that my house is on fire and we need to save. I just think that right now, we need to address this issue and we need to really just get rid of the problem and make a change and evolve as a people as a whole.

Tust: When it comes to rioting, you shared an opinion Twitter about it. I was just wondering if you go a little further into that because in talking with you, I know that you don't necessarily condone it, but what do you feel is the reasoning behind it?

Williams: Simply the reason behind rioting is just people being angry and hurt and tired of putting up but they put up with what they've put up with for centuries. Although you have people that can stand up and speak on issues, you people that don't know how to articulate themselves in this situation. So the only way they know how to do it is through action. If you really look at it and you really want to understand the message you will. Because right now there are a lot of people out there that don't want to understand the message. They just want to see what's on the surface. That's really the root of the problem.

Tust: Lexus, you were raised in Chicago, but you played for a year here in Boise. Do you think that those two different locations might have a different comprehension as to what is going on right now?

Williams: Yes, I was about to allude to that. For me to have my experience on the south side of Chicago, experiencing what I experienced growing up, just because there are more people like me in Chicago, in Boise, I would say that there are a lot of people that can probably empathize with my situation, as long as they want to be open to learning new information, and I think that is the most important thing that is going on right now. A lot of information is being put and the forefront and a lot of people are educating themselves. So I think the comprehension level in Boise is probably rising. Because my time in Boise was awesome. I have no complaints about anything or anybody in Boise. I love Boise. I would think that I could come back at any point in time and have just as great a time. I would just hope that people are out there trying to educate themselves on the matter and not have any preconceived notions.

Tust: We've talked about education and we've talked about empathy. What is the next step?

Williams: The next step is getting organized. Right now things are all over the place. Just because you have the people that are speaking, and then you have the people that are looting, and then you have people that aren't saying anything. So I think the next step, right now, is to come together, get organized, and come up with a plan. I think that plan starts with just some rules about what police officers can and can't do, and when they should be held accountable for. I think that will help change the system as a whole. I just think that people should look forward to coming together and being positive and not looking at everything that's negative. I'm excited about the future. I know there will come a time where it is fully charged, but I know that it's going to be a process.

