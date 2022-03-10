x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Boise State Basketball

Boise State tops Nevada 71-69 in Mountain West quarterfinal

Boise State edged Nevada 71-69 Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Broncos advance to Friday's Mountain West Conference semifinal round.
Credit: AP
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Nevada during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LAS VEGAS — Emmanuel Akot had 22 points as Boise State edged past Nevada 71-69 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for Boise State (25-7). Abu Kigab added 11 points and six assists.

Shaver gave Boise State a 71-64 lead with 2:29 remaining.

Grant Sherfield had 25 points and six assists for the Wolf Pack (13-18). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Warren Washington had 13 points.

Watch more Boise State Basketball:

See all of our Boise State basketball coverage in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

In Other News

Mountain West Tournament countdown: Broncos set for quarterfinal bout vs. Nevada