MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Boise State transfer guard Emmanuel Akot has committed to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, according to his Instagram page.

Akot averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season, including 40% from the floor and 37.8% from 3.

Akot began his career at the University of Arizona. He's the fourth transfer to join the Tigers, joining Kendric Davis, Elijah McCadden and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.

He was ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect coming out of high school in 2017.