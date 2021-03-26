Bulls trade Hutchison to Wizards at the NBA deadline

Injuries have limited the former Boise State standout to just seven games this season

Former Boise State standout Chandler Hutchison is moving from the Windy City to the Nation's Capital.

Hutchison, a 2018 first-round pick of the Chicago Bulls, was dealt to the Washington Wizards prior to the NBA's draft deadline on Thursday.

Injuries have limited the third-year pro throughout his young career. He played in 44 games as a rookie in during the 2018-19 season, 28 games in a COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season, and just seven games this season.

While Hutchison has career averages of 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, his production tipped to just 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.

Following the trade, Hutchison tweeted, "the future is bright!" On Instagram he added, "Chi Town!! Thanks for giving a kid of Southern California a chance and an opportunity. That's all I could ever ask for! Chicago will always have a place in my heart."

The future is bright! ✨🤞🏽 — Chandler Hutchison (@CmoHutchison) March 26, 2021

Both Bulls and Wizards are both on the outside of the playoff picture. Chicago is just 1.5-games back on the eighth-seed in the Eastern Conference, while Washington is 5.5-games back.

Hutchison will now team with All-Star guards Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook in Washington. Beal is averaging an NBA-best 31.7 points per game this season, and Westbrook is threatening to average a triple-double over the course of an entire season for the fourth time in his career.

Hutchison scored 1,478 points at Boise State, the 11th most in program history. He was named the 2018 Mountain West Player of the Year, and he is the only player in school history selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Hutchison will continue to wear No. 15 in Washington, according to the roster on the team's website.