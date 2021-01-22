Boise State's game vs. Fresno State Friday night postponed due to COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball game versus Fresno State on Friday, Jan. 22 will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Broncos' program.
The Mountain West Conference tweeted the announcement at about 2 p.m. Friday, saying it is only postponed.
The conference said the game will be rescheduled for a later time and date when it's finalized between the teams and the conference. Boise State later said, "Future activity will be determined based on further testing."
Boise State (13-1, 9-0) was set to take on rival Fresno State at 7 p.m. MT Friday. It was scheduled to be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The two previously played on Wednesday and the Broncos finished with an impressive 73-51 win. The Bulldogs were held to a season-low 21 points in the second half and in the final 11 minutes, Boise State outscored Fresno State 30-5.
The Broncos are currently riding a program-record 13-game winning streak, averaging 84.8 points per game against conference opponents and 72 per game versus non-conference foes. Boise State's last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020.
It seems that the Broncos will have to face another Mountain West foe to extend their conference winning streak to ten.
The Broncos' next scheduled game is on the road in Fort Collins, Colorado to take on the Colorado State Rams at 8 p.m. on Jan. 27. Whether or not that schedule will change has yet to be determined by either the conference or university.