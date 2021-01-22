Boise State's game vs. Fresno State Friday night postponed due to COVID-19

The conference said the game will be rescheduled for a later time and date when it's finalized between the teams and the conference.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball game versus Fresno State on Friday, Jan. 22 will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Broncos' program.

The Mountain West Conference tweeted the announcement at about 2 p.m. Friday, saying it is only postponed.

The conference said the game will be rescheduled for a later time and date when it's finalized between the teams and the conference. Boise State later said, "Future activity will be determined based on further testing."

Boise State (13-1, 9-0) was set to take on rival Fresno State at 7 p.m. MT Friday. It was scheduled to be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The two previously played on Wednesday and the Broncos finished with an impressive 73-51 win. The Bulldogs were held to a season-low 21 points in the second half and in the final 11 minutes, Boise State outscored Fresno State 30-5.

The Broncos are currently riding a program-record 13-game winning streak, averaging 84.8 points per game against conference opponents and 72 per game versus non-conference foes. Boise State's last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020.

It seems that the Broncos will have to face another Mountain West foe to extend their conference winning streak to ten.