Boise State's Derrick Alston declares for the NBA Draft

Two years after scoring seven points during his redshirt freshman season, the Boise State star is declaring for the NBA Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State star men's basketball player, Derrick Alston declared for the NBA Draft on Monday morning.

The junior made the announcement in a tweet, where he said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to chase my dream, while retaining my NCAA eligibility and leaving the door open for my return to Boise State."

Alston has until June 3 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and still be able to return to Boise State.

The six-foot, nine-inch guard averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His field goal percentage was 41% and made 33.5% his three-point shots.

"He's in a situation like Chandler was his junior year," coach Leon Rice said. "Let's test the waters, let's see what we can find out, let's do as much as we can. But once that happens, we'll explore that and help as best as we can to go out and test the waters and see what we can find out."

Three years ago, Chandler Hutchison also declared during his junior year but returned for his senior season. He went onto be drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

In a statement, Rice added that "Derrick is going to explore his options and make an educated decision. Being in this position is a testament to how hard he has worked and the commitment to his development."

The Houston native's father, Derrick Alston Sr., is the head coach of the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks.

