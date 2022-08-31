Boise State hoops: Mountain West unveils 2022-2023 men's basketball schedule

Boise State begins its Mountain West title defense at Nevada Dec. 28. The Broncos' first bout inside ExtraMile Arena is scheduled for Jan. 3 against San Jose State.

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation may want to purchase a 2023 calendar earlier than usual, as the Mountain West announced its 18-game schedule for the upcoming men's basketball season Wednesday.

Head coach Leon Rice and Boise State's red-hot program begin the conference line up with a trip to Nevada Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Broncos' first of two bye dates will be Dec. 31, before their home opener at ExtraMile Arena against San Jose State Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Each squad's schedule features eight home-and-home series against Mountain West opponents. The 2022-2023 line up also features two additional games, one at home and one on the road.

Boise State hosts Fresno State Tuesday, Jan. 24, but will not have to travel to face the Bulldogs at the Save Mart Center. The Broncos' second one-game opponent for 2023 is Air Force, with a matchup in Colorado Springs Tuesday, Jan. 31.

CBS Sports and FOX Sports will select Mountain West games to air, meaning contests may change to a different date. Once the television selection procedure is completed, the conference's schedule will be announced with tipoff times in September.

While the schedule only includes Tuesday and Saturday games, the finalized television schedule ultimately determines what day of the week matchups tip off.

Boise State begins 2023 with back-to-back games in the City of Trees, with Utah State coming to town Jan. 7 following the Broncos' home opener against San Jose State Jan. 3.

Rice and Co. face UNLV Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Wyoming Saturday, Jan. 14 in back-to-back road games.

Prior to Mountain West play, Boise State travels to South Carolina to compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Broncos open the 2023-2023 campaign against Charlotte Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. MT on ESPNews.

Boise State's 2021-2022 gritty squad raised the standard for Bronco men's basketball, becoming the program's first team to win the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The historic team collected 27 total wins - including 15 conference wins and 14-consecutive wins - en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Rice's group also won the program's first Mountain West Conference regular-season crown in 2022.

Boise State's total wins, conference wins and consecutive wins during the 2021-2022 campaign each set Bronco men's basketball records.

The Broncos' 2022-2023 Mountain West schedule is included below. Dates are subject to change:

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Nevada

Tuesday, Jan. 3 vs. San Jose State

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Utah State

Tuesday, Jan. 10 at UNLV

Saturday, Jan. 14 at Wyoming

Tuesday, Jan. 17 vs. Nevada

Saturday, Jan. 21 at New Mexico

Tuesday, Jan. 24 vs. Fresno State

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Colorado State

Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Air Force

Saturday, Feb. 4 at San Diego State

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Wyoming

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Colorado State

Saturday, Feb. 18 vs. UNLV

Tuesday, Feb. 21 vs. New Mexico

Saturday, Feb. 25 at San Jose State

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. San Diego State

Saturday, March 4 at Utah State

