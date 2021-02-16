Boise State to allow 900 fans in the Broncos' next men's basketball game

“This is a team that our fans deserve to see play in person, and our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to play in front of Bronco Nation,” coach Rice said.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced on Tuesday afternoon that about 900 fans will be able to attend the Broncos' men's basketball games on Wednesday and Friday.

The Broncos will play the Utah State Aggies at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 and at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Fans in attendance will have to wear a face mask and physically distance inside ExtraMile Arena. They will also have to clear a temperature and health screening prior to entering the area.

The university added that concessions inside the arena will not be available and fans will have to sit in their assigned seats to make sure everyone is properly physically distancing.

No fans will be allowed in the seating areas on the floor level of ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State officials said the tickets will cost between $30-40 and will be first offered to members of the Bronco Athletic Association and season ticket holders, then any remaining tickets will be available for purchase for the general public.

“This is a team that our fans deserve to see play in person, and our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to play in front of Bronco Nation,” head coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m appreciative that our health and wellness team has put together a plan that allows us to play in a safe environment.”

The university will also have about 200 tickets for students.

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said the university's plan has been vetted by health experts.

"Our health and wellness team has tackled the challenges of COVID phenomenally well over the course of this past year, and there isn’t a plan we have worked on where the health and safety of all competitors wasn’t at the forefront of our decision-making process," he said in a statement. “Knowing we can provide both a safe environment while playing in front of Bronco Nation makes this an opportunity I know our student-athletes will be excited for.”

The men's basketball program is 16-4 this season and 9-0 at home.

#BoiseState has won 10 straight games at home dating back to last season. It's the longest active winning streak of it's kind in the MW.



With 9 straight home wins this season, it's also the 9th longest active streak in the NCAA this season.#TuSTATS



(📸 Boise State Athletics) pic.twitter.com/uOdJjENkTr — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 16, 2021