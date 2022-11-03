Boise State tops Wyoming 68-61, punches ticket to Mountain West championship

The Broncos earned a Mountain West Tournament Championship game berth for the first time in program history. Boise State's 26 wins marks a single-season record.

LAS VEGAS — The Boise State men's basketball team made history at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday night with a 68-61 win over Wyoming in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal.

For the first time in program history, the Broncos (26-7, 15-3) are heading to the Mountain West championship game to face the winner of Colorado State and San Diego State.

The Broncos reached the conference semifinals in 2014, 2015 and 2020. Now, Boise State has an opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier and conference champion for the first time.

Boise State's 2021-2022 squad also engraved its legacy in Bronco history Friday by becoming the first team in program history to notch 26 wins in a single season. Entering Friday's matchup with Wyoming (25-8, 13-5), Boise State was tied with the 2007-2008 and 2014-2015 teams for a program best 25 wins.

Senior forward Abu Kigab led the way for the Broncos with 22 points. Kigab added 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to go along with his big scoring night.

Boise State's Mladen Armus tallied a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Armus also shot a perfect 100% from the field on six attempts and grabbed 4 steals.

Head coach Leon Rice and the Broncos will face the winner of Friday's semifinal between the Rams and Aztecs.

The Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship tips off at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

