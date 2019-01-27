BOISE, Idaho — RJ Williams came off the bench to score 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and he added four steals as Boise State breezed to a 77-52 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Alex Hobbs pitched in with 13 points and five rebounds and Marcus Dickinson scored 12 on four 3-pointers for the Broncos (9-11, 4-3 Mountain West Conference).

The Broncos never trailed throughout the game, jumping out to a 28-14 lead at halftime.

Boise State shot 45 percent on their field goals and 34.6 from three, up from 36.4 and 20 percent from their loss against Air Force earlier this week.

Wyoming missed 16 of its 22 first-half shots, including a 0-for-11 effort by Justin James who came in leading the Cowboys (5-15, 1-6) in scoring at 20.5 points per game. Wyoming whiffed on all seven 3-point tries and trailed 28-14 at intermission. The 14 first-half points wasn't a season-low for Wyoming. East Tennessee State held the Cowboys to just one basket and 11 points in a 76-53 victory on Dec. 21.

Hunter Thompson scored 19 to pace Wyoming. The freshman forward hit 6 of 8 shots. The rest of the Cowboys shot 11 of 35 from the floor. James made only 2 of 17 shots for seven points. The senior guard had three of the Cowboys' 24 turnovers.

Boise State plays on the road at Fort Collins, Colo. this Tuesday to take on the 8-12 Colorado State Rams.