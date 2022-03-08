Selection Sunday: Boise State hosting watch party as Broncos learn NCAA Tournament fate

The event is free for the public to attend from 3-5 p.m. MT on Sunday at ExtraMile Arena. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs at 4 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — Immediately following Boise State's 71-69 win over Nevada in the Mountain West Conference Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal Thursday, Boise State University Athletics announced it is hosting a watch party Sunday at ExtraMile Arena when the Broncos learn their NCAA Tournament fate.

From 3-5 p.m. MT, the public is invited to attend Boise State's watch party during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which airs at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday.

The event at ExtraMile Arena is free for the public to attend and parking in the West and East Stadium Lots also is free. Boise State said attendees should use Entry 2 to enter the watch party.

Limited concessions will be available during Sunday's March Madness kick-off party and Bronco students will have priority seating available. In an effort to rally the student body, Boise State Athletics said prizes and food will be available for students who attend.

Students also have opportunities to celebrate with the Broncos on the court, Boise State said. If -- and likely when -- the NCAA announces the Broncos are in the tournament field during Sunday's watch party, travel opportunities for students will be unveiled.

"Bronco Nation showed up in a big way on Senior Night, providing an unbelievable atmosphere for our coaches and student-athletes, and helping secure a victory," Boise State director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. "We invite you to be part of the excitement in this next chapter for Boise State men's basketball as we prepare for our journey to the NCAA Tournament."

𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 at ExtraMile Arena!

— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) March 10, 2022

The Broncos still have plenty of work to do in Las Vegas prior to Sunday's event. Wyoming took down UNLV 59-56 Thursday, setting up a matchup between the Cowboys and Boise State in Friday's Mountain West Tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The Mountain West championship game will tip off at 4 p.m. MT Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center, 24 hours before the NCAA Tournament Selection Show airs inside ExtraMile Arena.

Despite possibly still having two more games prior to the NCAA Tournament field is set, the Broncos -- and national media -- are confident Boise State already paved its way into March Madness with a Mountain West regular season title.

Prior to Thursday's quarterfinal win over Nevada, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi ranked Boise State as a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament's South region. Lunardi's projection has the Broncos facing 10-seed Michigan in Greenville, Texas in the opening round.

On Tuesday, March 8, NCAA and March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranked the Broncos as an 8-seed. Katz has Boise State facing 9-seed Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament's West region.

