Boise State men's basketball adds SEC opponent to its 2020-21 schedule

The Broncos will face the Texas A&M Aggies in Houston on Dec. 18, 2020. The game will be played at the home of the Houston Rockets.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team added a SEC opponent to their 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday.

The Broncos will face Texas A&M in Houston on Dec. 18. It is part of The Battleground 2K series, a one-day event that will also features Texas and Louisiana Tech. The games will be played at Toyota Center, the home of the Houston Rockets.

This marks the first-ever meeting between Boise State and Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off a 16-14 campaign under new head coach Buzz Williams.

Williams has also served as the head coach at Virginia Tech (2014-19), Marquette (2008-14) and New Orleans (2006-07). He has led his team to the NCAA Tournament eight times in his first 12 years as a head coach.

“We are really excited to add another high-profile game to our schedule against a quality opponent,” said Boise State head coach Leon Rice. “I have a ton of respect for Buzz Williams and what he has done throughout his career. It will be a great challenge and a great opportunity for us.”

The Broncos haven't squared off with a SEC team since 2016, when they lost to Mississippi State, 80-68, in the Charleston Classic. In their seven total matchups with SEC opponents, the Broncos are 2-5 all-time.

Boise State has loaded up on quality non-conference opponents for the 2020-21 season. The Broncos are set to play in the 2020 Orlando Invitational, a tournament that includes Auburn, Belmont, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier.

In addition, Boise State has also scheduled games against BYU, Cal State-Northridge, Northern Colorado, Rhode Island, Santa Clara and Tulsa.

Boise State All-Time vs SEC Opponents:

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11-18-16 vs Mississippi State* (N) L, 80-68

12-23-13 vs South Carolina^ (N) W, 80-54

12-10-13 at Kentucky L, 70-55

12-14-12 vs LSU W, 89-70

12-10-11 at LSU L, 64-45

3-18-93 vs Vanderbilt# (N) L, 92-72

12-12-75 vs Arkansas L, 72-56

*Charleston Classic (SC)

^Diamondhead Classic (Honolulu)

#NCAA Tournament (Salt Lake City, UT)

(Neutral site game)

