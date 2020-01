It was the Broncos fifth win in a row in games at Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. — Abu Kijab scored 23 points and Boise State cruised to its fifth win in its last five games at Fresno State, earning an 87-53 win.

The Broncos built a 35-26 advantage at intermission and outscored the Bulldogs 52-27 over the final 20 minutes.