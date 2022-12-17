Boise State men's basketball welcomes Oakland to ExtraMile Arena

Boise State looks to win its ninth-straight game on Sunday against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies inside ExtraMile Arena at 2 p.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball (9-2, 0-0 MW) welcomes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) to ExtraMile Arena for a non-conference showdown on Sunday at 2 p.m. MT.

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland's Trey Townsend scored 29 points in the Golden Grizzlies' 95-66 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 at home. Boise State scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-4 on the road. Oakland is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Jalen Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

