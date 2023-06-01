Boise State hosts Utah State in massive Mountain West class

Leon and Max Rice both said the Broncos have a "great opportunity" to prove themselves in a loaded Mountain West Conference on Saturday against the red-hot Aggies.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team is still buzzing from Tuesday night's game-winning shot over San Jose State courtesy of Marcus Shaver Jr. from behind the arch.

While it replays in the mind of Bronco Nation, there is no rest in the Mountain West Conference this season. On Saturday, the Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC) face their toughest test of the early conference slate against Utah State.

The much-improved Aggies have found early success during the 2022-2023 campaign, bringing an impressive 13-2 overall record and 2-0 conference mark with them to ExtraMile Arena.

Perhaps the most-notable nod to Utah State is its national rankings. The Aggies currently sit at No. 20 in the latest NET rankings, meaning the Broncos have an opportunity for a Quad 1 victory on Saturday.

Any win at home against a top-30 team in the country is considered a Quad 1 victory. Knocking off the Aggies would be Boise State's first win of that caliber this year.

Taking down Utah State would give head coach Leon Rice's group a huge boost, a notable win on the resume and more, as the Broncos work to make a return to the NCAA Tournament come March.

"To get 'em at home is a great opportunity to add to your resume early, before March comes around," veteran guard Max Rice said. "It's kind of what you come play Division I basketball for, to play in front of crowds like that – 12,000-plus, against good teams like Utah State. So, we're ready."

Even inside the comfortable confines of the City of Trees Saturday at 4:30 p.m. MT, the Aggies will not make it easy on the blue and orange.

"It's a great opportunity because of what Utah State has done up to this point," Leon Rice said. "I think there's a lot of tickets out, but we need a sell out, we need a great atmosphere, we need a great college basketball Saturday afternoon here in Boise."

