Justinian Jessup scored with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime as Boise State rallied from 19-points down to beat Utah State 88-83.

RayJ Dennis scored all 19 of his points, including a late 3-pointer, for the Broncos.

Jessup finished with 15 points.

Derrick Alston also had 19 points for Boise State.