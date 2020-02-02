x
Jessup ties MWC 3s record, Boise State beats Nevada 73-64

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3-pointers.
Justinian Jessup hit two 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in the Broncos 73-64 win over Nevada in Boise on Saturday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64. 

Jessup finished with 17 points and hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 career 3s, tying Jimmer Fredette's conference mark set at BYU from 2007-11. 

Boise State never trailed, scored the first eight points and Abu Kigab hit a 3-pointer that capped a 17-2 run and made it 28-8 with 6:29 left in the first half. 

Jalen Harris led Nevada with 30 points.

