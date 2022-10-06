Boise State men's basketball: 12 games to be on national TV

Eight of the Broncos' Mountain West games will appear on FS1; four will be on CBS Sports Network.

BOISE, Idaho — After one of its most successful seasons in program history, the Boise State men's basketball team will get some serious TV time during the 2022-23 season.

Boise State University Athletics announced Thursday that the Broncos have had 12 games selected for national television broadcast as part of the Mountain West lineup.

Of the Broncos' 18 conference games, eight will appear on FS1 and four will appear on CBS Sports Network.

FS1 and CBS SN are not over the air, but they are available on cable, satellite and streaming television services across the U.S.

Two weekend dates previously scheduled for Saturdays have been moved to Fridays (Jan. 20 at New Mexico; Feb. 3 at San Diego State), and the home game against UNLV has moved to Sunday. Three weekday games have been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Boise State men's basketball games selected by FS1 and CBS Sports Network are as follows:

Jan. 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State on FS1

Jan. 11, 2023, at 9 p.m.: Boise State at UNLV on CBS SN

Jan. 14, 2023, at 9 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming on FS1

Jan. 20, 2023, at 9 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico on FS1

Jan. 24, 2023, at 7 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State on FS1

Jan. 28, 2023, time TBD: Colorado State at Boise State on CBS SN

Feb. 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State on FS1

Feb. 11, 2023, time TBD: Wyoming at Boise State on FS1

Feb. 15, 2023, time TBD: Boise State at Colorado State on FS1

Feb. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.: UNLV at Boise State on FS1

Feb. 22, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State on FS1

Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State on CBS SN

Before beginning their Mountain West schedule, Boise State also will appear on the ESPN family of networks at all three games of the Myrtle Beach Classic, coming up Nov. 17-20, 2022.

Boise State will play Texas A&M at 5 p.m. MT on Dec. 3 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas -- technically a neutral site. A broadcast partner for that game has not been announced.

Boise State also announced Thursday that tipoff times have been selected for games against Washington State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise (5 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 12) and at Santa Clara (3 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 22).

The complete Boise State men's basketball schedule, including exhibition games, is posted here.

Watch more Sports: