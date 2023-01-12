Boise State routs UNLV 84-66 behind double-double Degenhart

Boise State's 18-point win over UNLV Wednesday night marks its fifth-straight victory at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Broncos shot 71.8% in the second half.

Tyson Degenhart's 17 points helped Boise State defeat UNLV 84-66 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive Mountain West Conference win.

Degenhart added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (13-4, 3-1 MWC). The stat-stuffing line marks the sophomore's second double-double performance in as many games.

As noted by KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust, Degenhart got off to a slow start in the first month of the season, shooting roughly 27% from behind the arc going into Wednesday's showdown with the Runnin' Rebels. However, Degenhart has shot 40% from three since Dec. 3, 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 242-pound Degenhart was extremely impressed down low against UNLV's big men, including David Muoka (6-foot-10) and Victor Iwuakor (6-foot-7). The Spokane native played 37 minutes and made 8-of-9 field-goal attempts (88.9%).

#BoiseState is +51 with Tyson Degenhart on the floor the last two games.



A reminder, those were two QUAD1 opponents.



Don’t sleep on one of the best players in the MW. His ranks in conference games so far…



• PTS: 14.8 (12th)

• FG%: 56.8 (4th)

• REB: 7.8 (4th)#TuSTATS https://t.co/pb6HyimOIu pic.twitter.com/Fwoq0e648f — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 12, 2023

Chibuzo Agbo made six of his 10 attempts, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Keshon Gilbert finished with 14 points and four assists for the Rebels (12-4, 1-3 MWC). Justin Webster added 13 points for UNLV. Elijah Harkless also had 12 points and two steals.

Max Rice scored 13 points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 33-31. Agbo scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Boise State to an 18-point victory.

Boise State was dominant in the second half, shooting 71.8% from the field and 61.5% from the three in the final 20 minutes at the Thomas & Mack Center.

#TuSTAT: Boise State forward Naje Smith had six blocks in the Broncos' win, setting a new single-game record under head coach Leon Rice. Former Broncos Mladen Armus and Abu Kigab held the previous record with five blocks.

NEXT UP: Both teams next play Saturday. Boise State visits Wyoming (5-11, 0-4 MWC) while UNLV hosts Colorado State (9-9, 1-4 MWC).

