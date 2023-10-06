Boise State's Lexus Williams joins Leon Rice on USA Basketball U19 staff

"It's a huge honor. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Williams told KTVB. "First and foremost, I wouldn't be here without coach Leon Rice."

BOISE, Idaho — Former Bronco standout and current Boise State men's basketball assistant Lexus Williams has joined Leon Rice on the USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team staff.

Williams, serving as team manager, is helping the team prepare in Colorado Springs on the Olympic campus ahead of the FIBA Men's U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, set for June 24 through July 2.

"It's a huge honor. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. First and foremost, I wouldn't be here without coach Leon Rice, so just a big shoutout to him," Williams said. "Just for him to put me in this position and allow me to take advantage of this opportunity, getting to be around top-level – not only athletes – other college coaches and some NBA personnel as well."

Last year, Rice served as an assistant coach for USA Basketball with the U18 National Team. He was selected by the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee, and the squad wen on to win a gold medal in Tijuana, Mexico.

Rice was selected again this summer, this time with the U19 squad. University of Colorado's Tad Boyle serves as the team's head coach, alongside assistants Rice and Mike Boynton Jr. of Oklahoma State University.

Williams told KTVB Rice played an important part in him landing the gig with some of the best in the basketball world. As team manager, Williams said, "no job is too small or too big for me," and he's up for anything to make himself and those around him better.

"They were looking for some more support staff people and Michael Brooks, who is the manager of this U19 team, he reached out to Leon and was like, 'hey, do you know anybody who would be interested?' Coach Rice called me right away, and right away I said yes. It was a no-brainer for me," Williams said.

Williams started in all 32 games for the Broncos during the 2017-2018 campaign after joining the program as a graduate transfer. He earned an All-Mountain West honorable mention nod, as Boise State went on to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

Prior to the 2021-2022 campaign, Williams joined the Boise State coaching staff as the assistant to the head coach. He told KTVB his playing experience in the City of Trees, and 18 months in the professional ranks, creates unique opportunities to connect with the roster.

"Just being able to serve others in this role that I'm in. For me, especially with the players, being a big brother to them, just being somebody I didn't have," Williams said. "It's very rare that on a staff, somebody that you get to see each and every day, once be in your shoes and have been in those shoes recently. I know I'm getting up there, I'm getting old, but I'm not too far removed from wearing that Boise State uniform."

To keep up with Williams, Rice and the USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team later this month in Hungary, click here.

