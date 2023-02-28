'It's going to be emotional': Broncos host No. 18 San Diego State for senior night

"It's going to be emotional, for sure," Shaver said. "I'm just so grateful to be apart of this program and Boise really welcoming me with open arms since day one."

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team closes out its 2022-2023 home schedule on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against No. 18 San Diego State. The Broncos hope to avenge a 20-point loss to the Aztecs earlier this month and bounce back from Saturday's overtime defeat at San Jose State.

Not only does Tuesday's matchup provide an opportunity for the Broncos to build their resume, it's also lining up to be a sold-out showdown against the No. 1 team in the Mountain West Conference.

If Bronco Nation needs any more reason to pack ExtraMile Arena, the battle with the Aztecs will include a senior night ceremony. Tuesday is the final time Boise State fans can see Marcus Shaver Jr., Naje Smith and Lukas Milner rock the blue and orange in the City of Trees.

The Broncos visit Utah State on Saturday in the regular-season finale, before the Mountain West Tournament tips off in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8.

Shaver, Smith and Milner each joined head coach Leon Rice's program after transferring from other schools. Shaver (Portland), Smith (Cochise College) and Milner (Johnson County CC), have thrived the last few seasons since becoming Broncos.

The senior trio also has good perspective of just how special Boise State is and the things they have accomplished in recent years. The group played a major part in resetting the record books last year, as the Broncos went on to win the Mountain West regular-season and post-season titles.

On Monday, Shaver and Milner reflected on what their time as Broncos means to them, and how they have been fueled by the support of their teammates and Bronco Nation.

"Coming in there with my family, all 20 of them coming in, just them watching me play my last game here at ExtraMile Arena – it's going to be emotional, for sure," Shaver said. "I'm just so grateful to be apart of this program and just Boise really welcoming me with open arms since day one. I'm just so grateful to be a Bronco and finish a Bronco. So, it's amazing."

Shaver is in the conversation for Mountain West Player of the Year, or deserves to be in consideration at least for his performance this season. Shaver joins former Nevada standout Cody Martin (2017-2018) as the only MW players to average 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game in a single campaign.

Milner has sprouted before Bronco Nation's eyes as of late, providing Rice's staff with a consistent center after starting the season leaning on the starting five. In Boise State's win over UNLV, Milner notched a team-best +21.

According to Boise State Athletics, Milner arrived in Idaho at 215 pounds, with a 13.5% body-fat percentage. Now, those numbers have improved to 242 pounds and 8.5% body fat percentage.

"All three of us have been here the last three years – I think Shaver was here another year – so we're very close, you know," Milner said. "Me and Naj both JUCO guys, so we connected on that and Shave, you know, he's just Shave. He's a great guy. We all like each other, we all love playing together, and hopefully finish the season off strong together."

