Boise State's Sadraque NgaNga enters transfer portal

BOISE, Idaho — After one year with the Boise State men's basketball program, freshman guard Sadraque NgaNga is entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound NgaNga appeared in 17 games during the 2022-2023 campaign, averaging 6.53 minutes, 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. NgaNga flashed his potential in Boise State's December 2022 win over Eastern Oregon, notching season-highs in points (13), minutes (19), rebounds (6) and steals (2), while shooting 6-of-8 from the field (75%).

Following the Broncos' NCAA Tournament loss in Sacramento, NgaNga told KTVB he intended to stay with Boise State. However, a lack of playing time this past season likely pushed NgaNga to pursue other opportunities.

When the Angola native signed his National Letter of Intent back in April 2022, he was the highest-rated recruit in program history to join the Broncos.

NgaNga was tabbed as a top-100 prospect in the class of 2022 by both 247Sports and ESPN coming out of Arizona Compass Prep in Phoenix.

After playing more than 10 minutes in five different non-conference games, NgaNga appeared in just four Mountain West Conference matchups, logging a total of 11 minutes.

According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, NgaNga received offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, St. Mary's, TCU, Kentucky, Memphis and UCLA. He will likely receive nationwide interest once again after entering the transfer portal on Wednesday.

In other Bronco hoops news, junior guard Pavle Kuzmanovic on Tuesday announced he was leaving Boise State and entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Broncos. Kuzmanovic appeared in 23 games this season, but averaged just 1.9 points and 0.5 rebounds.

Boise State did land an impressive point guard out of the portal on Tuesday in former UC San Diego point guard Roddie Anderson. The point guard out of Huntington Beach, Calif., led all freshmen in the Big West in scoring last year, averaging 15.8 points per game in conference play. Anderson also led the Tritons with 3.6 assists per game, and grabbed 3.8 rebounds per outing.

