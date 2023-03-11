Boise State hosting Selection Sunday watch party as Broncos learn NCAA Tournament fate

Bronco Nation is invited to join Boise State players and staff inside ExtraMile Arena for a Selection Sunday watch party. The event is free and doors open at 3 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — The countdown to Selection Sunday and the start of March Madness is officially in full swing. On Saturday, Boise State announced it is hosting a watch party at ExtraMile Arena as the Broncos learn their NCAA Tournament fate.

Bronco Nation is invited to join Boise State players and staff inside its home arena as fans across America lock into CBS' 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show to see this year's 68-team bracket.

Sunday's event at ExtraMile Arena is free for the public to attend. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the Selection Sunday show begins at 4 p.m.

Ahead of Friday night's Mountain West Tournament semifinal against Utah State, Boise State Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs, Cody Gougler, teased Selection Sunday plans in a conversation with KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust. Now, the plan is official.

"Our student-athletes, our coaches, their families, Bronco Nation – the whole community – deserves to celebrate the success this team has had again this season," Gougler said.

Despite Friday's heartbreaking 72-62 loss in Las Vegas to the Aggies, Boise State likely cemented itself in the NCAA Tournament with a 24-win season and victory over UNLV in the Mountain West quarterfinals.

In his updated 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology report, ESPN's Joe Lunardi tabs the Broncos as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest. Boise State would face No. 7 seed Northwestern in Lunardi's current bracket.

Lunardi moved Utah State into his 64-team field Friday after the Aggies punched their ticket to the Mountain West Championship Game. Lunardi's projection has the Aggies as a No. 11 seed, San Diego State as a No. 6 seed, and leaves Nevada on the outside looking in as a 'first four out' squad.

CBS' updated bracket projections also have Boise State in the Midwest. The Broncos are listed as a No. 9 seed, matched up with No. 8 seed Arkansas. CBS has both Utah State and Nevada in play-in games.

