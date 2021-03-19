x
Boise State edges SMU 85-84 in NIT opener

The Broncos hit a season-high 14 3-pointers with 21 assists, their second best.
SMU guard William Douglas shoots over Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas — Devonaire Doutrive scored on a putback with 10.1 seconds to play and Boise State defeated SMU 85-84 in a first-round game of NIT. 

Mladen Armus, who made the play to keep the ball alive for Doutrive, also made the defensive play on the other end that forced a turnover. 

Boise State will play the winner of Saturday’s Memphis-Dayton game in the quarterfinals next Thursday. 

Armus scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Broncos, who hit a season-high 14 3-pointers with 21 assists, their second best. 

Kendric Davis scored 23 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds for SMU.

