Boise State-Colorado State basketball game postponed because of COVID-19 issues

BOISE, Idaho — For the third time in the past week, issues related to COVID-19 will keep the Boise State men's basketball team off the court Friday, when the Broncos were scheduled to play Colorado State.

Wednesday, the Mountain West postponed the matchup between the Broncos and the 20th-ranked CSU Rams (11-0 overall, 1-0 MW), which was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday in ExtraMile Arena.

The Mountain West has announced that CSU will instead host San Diego State on Saturday because of COVID-19 issues with Boise State and Nevada, who was scheduled to play SDSU Saturday.

A new date for CSU at Boise State has not been announced. If it cannot be rescheduled, the Mountain West says the game will be declared a no contest.

Last Saturday, Jan. 1, Boise State was forced to pull out of a game at Wyoming about 30 minutes before tipoff. Boise State also postponed a game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Utah State as the Broncos dealt with COVID protocols.

The Boise State men last played a game on Dec. 28, when the Broncos defeated Fresno State, 65-55. Boise State is 10-4 overall, and 1-0 in Mountain West conference play.

Boise State athletics director Jeramiah Dickey tweeted on Wednesday that some Bronco players were starting to show COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday, and that positive test results set protocols in motion. Those who tested positive were isolated and separate travel arrangements back to Boise were arranged for them.

Dickey also wrote that the earliest the minimum number of student-athletes and coaches would be eligible to return to competition is Sunday, Jan. 9. As of Thursday, Boise State's next scheduled game is Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Nevada.

The NCAA on Thursday morning released updated COVID-19 guidance for winter sports, which provides a path for players to potentially return to the court sooner than what's recommended under the previous guidelines. The updated guidelines suggest five days of quarantine after a positive test, with isolation ending after those five days if there are no symptoms or the symptoms are resolving. Considerations include masking around others for five additional days. Student-athletes may participate in athletic activities without a mask after five days of isolation and a negative test result.

