BOISE, Idaho — Sam Merrill had 32 points as second place Utah State defeated Boise State 78-71 in overtime on Saturday.

With less than four minutes left in the game, Boise State was down by two after trailing as much as nine with 6:43 left.

The Broncos rallied back in the last five minutes of the game to take the lead in the final minutes.

Boise State led by five with 58 seconds left, but Merrill scored the last seven points for the Aggies to force overtime at 68 each, tying it with his 3-point play with 16 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, the Broncos only scored three points. Utah State outscored Boise State 6-0 in the final 1:59 of overtime.

Abel Porter had 16 points for Utah State (22-6, 12-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Brock Miller added 11 points. Neemias Queta had 10 points for the visitors.

Derrick Alston had 22 points for the Broncos (11-16, 6-8). Justinian Jessup tied a season-high with 21 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Boise State is now on a three-game losing streak.

Utah State takes on San Diego State at home on Tuesday.

The Broncos plays Colorado State (11-16, 6-8) at home on Wednesday.

