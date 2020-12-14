Alston Jr. carries Boise State over Weber State 70-59

Alston hit 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, scoring 14 points after halftime when the Broncos turned back a Weber challenge.

BOISE, Idaho — Derrick Alston Jr. scored 23 points, draining five 3-pointers, as Boise State beat Weber State 70-59 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.

Abu Kigab had 15 points for Boise State.

RayJ Dennis added 12 points.

Emmanuel Akot had eight rebounds and six assists to go with seven points.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for the Wildcats. Cody Carlson added 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

