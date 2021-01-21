Alston Jr. leads Boise State over Fresno State 73-51

The Broncos have now won 13 in a row and are undefeated in the Mountain West Conference.

BOISE, Idaho — Derrick Alston Jr. had 21 points as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, easily defeating Fresno State 73-51.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (13-1, 9-0 Mountain West Conference), while Abu Kigab added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Orlando Robinson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-6, 3-6). Jordan Campbell and Junior Ballard each had six rebounds.

Fresno State scored 21 second-half points, a season-low for the team. The Broncos closed the game with a 30-5 run in the final 11 minutes of the game.

The Boise State men's basketball team is 9-0 in MW play. Their margins of victory in those games:



+24

+37

+52

+1

+19

+11

+23

+20

+22



That's 8 of 9 games decided by 10+ PTS, and 6 of 9 decided by 20+ PTS.



Average margin of victory: +23.2



Dominance.#TuSTATS — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 21, 2021

Broncos look to extend streak

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will look for its 10th straight conference win on Friday against Fresno State. The Broncos' last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 81-68 on March 6, 2020. Fresno State fell 73-51 at Boise State in its last outing on Wednesday.

WHEN/WHERE TO WATCH: The Broncos and Bulldogs will face off once more at ExtraMile Arena. Friday's game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

SAVVY SENIORS: Boise State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Derrick Alston Jr., Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr., RayJ Dennis and Mladen Armus have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team's scoring this year and 76 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Broncos have scored 84.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72 per game they managed in non-conference play.

ACCURATE ALSTON: Alston has connected on 38 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 28 over his last five games. He's also made 88.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Fresno State is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Fresno State has dropped its last five road games, scoring an average of 57 points and allowing an average of 76.2 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Broncos 16th among Division I teams. The Fresno State offense has averaged 69.5 points through 11 games (ranked 204th, nationally).

