Boise State basketball team hits highest-ever ranking in AP Top 25 Poll

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team broke into the AP Top 25 Poll after their Mountain West championship win.
The No. 23 ranking for the Broncos marks the highest ranking in the history of the program. Boise State will be 8-seed in March Madness, facing the University of Memphis Thursday.
The team won their first-ever conference championship Saturday, narrowly beating the San Diego State 53-52 in Las Vegas. The victory also gave the team an automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament, with players learing that they will compete against 9-seed Memphis Tigers in Portland in the first match-up.
A win over the Tigers could see the Broncos next take on Gonzaga, ranked in the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.
