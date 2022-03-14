Boise State basketball team hits highest-ever ranking in AP Top 25 Poll

The Broncos are ranked at No. 23, and will be 8-seed in March Madness, facing the University of Memphis Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team broke into the AP Top 25 Poll after their Mountain West championship win.

The No. 23 ranking for the Broncos marks the highest ranking in the history of the program. Boise State will be 8-seed in March Madness, facing the University of Memphis Thursday.

The team won their first-ever conference championship Saturday, narrowly beating the San Diego State 53-52 in Las Vegas. The victory also gave the team an automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA Tournament, with players learing that they will compete against 9-seed Memphis Tigers in Portland in the first match-up.

A win over the Tigers could see the Broncos next take on Gonzaga, ranked in the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25.

• 50 of the 61 voters ranked #BoiseState on their ballots this week.



• 22 of those voters placed the Broncos in the top 22.



• Highest: No. 18 (Seth Davis)



After weeks of coming oh-so-close, the Broncos finally break through. https://t.co/NsPsFiKWLd — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 14, 2022

The history continues for #BoiseState…



Broncos #23 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, the highest ranking in AP poll in program history https://t.co/nFA7g0oyfG — Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) March 14, 2022

Let’s recap the last four days for the #BoiseState men’s basketball team:



• Friday: Break single-season school-record for wins

• Saturday: Win first-ever MW Tournament title

• Sunday: Earn highest seed ever at NCAA Tournament

• Monday: Earn highest ranking ever in AP Poll — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 14, 2022

