Degenhart, Rice, Shaver receive All-Mountain West honors

BOISE, Idaho — Three players on the Boise State University men's basketball team have received all-conference honors in a vote among members of the media who cover the Mountain West, Boise State Athletics announced Monday.

Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart was named to the All-Mountain West First Team, becoming the fifth Bronco to garner first-team All-MW honors from the media, and the first since Derrick Alston Jr. in 2021. Media and coaches both voted Degenhart Mountain West Freshman of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.

Senior guards Max Rice and Marcus Shaver Jr. were both named to the All-MW third team. Head coach Leon Rice received one vote for Coach of the Year.

Degenhart is averaging 15.1 points per game, shooting 59.3% from the field, in conference play. His 5.2 rebound per game in Mountain West games ranks second among the Broncos; his 31 assists are third on the team. Degenhart has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in nine conference games.

Rice, a redshirt senior, is averaging 15.9 points per game in conference play with four 20-point games against Mountain West opponents. He's shooting 45.9% from the field and averaging a career-high 35.1 minutes per game.

The 2022-2023 season is the first time Rice has been named to an all-conference team.

Shaver receives third-team All-MW honors for 2022-2023 after being named to the second team for the 2021-2022 season. This is the final season for the fifth-year guard, who has averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game, and leads the Broncos in assists (61) and steals (21) this season in Mountain West games.

As a team, the Broncos finished the 2022-2023 regular season with an overall record of 23-8, and 13-5 in the Mountain West. Boise State and Utah State are tied for second in the conference standings, behind San Diego State.

Next up for Boise State is the 2023 Mountain West Tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, through Saturday, March 11, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 The media took notice of our guys this year 👊 📰https://boi.st/3kObOZN #BleedBlue #UnbreakableCulture Posted by Boise State Men's Basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023

