Boise St women top Fresno in OT for 4th straight NCAA trip

LAS VEGAS — Jade Loville scored 20 points off the bench, including five-straight late in overtime, and Boise State became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Fresno State 80-76 to win an unprecedented fourth-straight Mountain West Conference championship.
Loville hit a tie-breaking jumper in the lane with 1:32 to play, made a layup with 40.3 seconds remaining and a free throw with at 11.2 to make it 78-73.
Brayden Hodgins also had 20 points for second-seeded Boise State.
The freshmen Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna both had 17 points, as did Aly Gamez for top-seeded Fresno State.
RELATED: Nike-sponsored transgender athlete advocates against proposed anti-trans legislation in Idaho
Watch more Boise State Basketball:
See them all in our YouTube Playlist: