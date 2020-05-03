x
Boise St women top Fresno in OT for 4th straight NCAA trip

With the win, Boise State became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

LAS VEGAS — Jade Loville scored 20 points off the bench, including five-straight late in overtime, and Boise State became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Fresno State 80-76 to win an unprecedented fourth-straight Mountain West Conference championship. 

Loville hit a tie-breaking jumper in the lane with 1:32 to play, made a layup with 40.3 seconds remaining and a free throw with at 11.2 to make it 78-73. 

Brayden Hodgins also had 20 points for second-seeded Boise State. 

The freshmen Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna both had 17 points, as did Aly Gamez for top-seeded Fresno State. 

